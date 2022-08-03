Local Listings
Police vehicle stolen from inside Lubbock repair shop

Lubbock Police are searching for information related to a Lubbock Police vehicle stolen from a car repair shop early Wednesday morning.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for information related to a Lubbock Police vehicle stolen from a car repair shop early Wednesday morning.

Police officials say just after 1:30 a.m., they were called to check a subject at Scott’s Complete Car Care at 34th and University.

When officers arrived, they learned an LPD Chevy Caprice was stolen from inside the shop.

According to a video sent to KCBD from a viewer, it appears the vehicle drove through a garage door.

The LPD vehicle was found near 27th and Ave. D just before 9:30 a.m.

Police say there is moderate damage to the front and rear right wheels.

There is no word on the amount of damage at the car repair shop.

There was no information on a suspect.

