Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Silent Wings Museum celebrates Spirit of ‘45 Day and new exhibit: A Legacy Remembered

Silent Wings Museum Celebrates Spirit of '45 Day and New Exhibit: A Legacy Remembered
Silent Wings Museum Celebrates Spirit of '45 Day and New Exhibit: A Legacy Remembered(Silent Wings Museum)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, August 13, 2022, join the Silent Wings Museum to celebrate Spirit of ‘45 Day and explore the new exhibit: A Legacy Remembered, for the story of perseverance and determination that defines the American Glider Pilot.

Spirit of ‘45 Day recognizes the sacrifice and perseverance of the civilian population during World War II as the nation worked together on the home front to support American troops and ensure they had the resources they needed to accomplish their mission.

A Legacy Remembered is an exhibit that looks back to the very busy first year of South Plains Army Air Field, highlighting the rapid development of both the facility and its mission to train World War II Glider Pilots.

Discover how a decades-long effort to salvage and restore CG-4A gliders resulted in the shining example here at the Silent Wings Museum, ensuring that the unique story of the World War II Glider Pilot would live on.

With this symbol of the service of the American Glider Pilot holding court, on October 20, 2002, Lubbock once again became home to the United States World War II Military Glider Program. The exhibit is open now through April 2023.

The event is on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is free. The Curatorial Presentation begins at 2 p.m. and there will be light refreshments to follow.

For more information, please visit www.silentwingsmuseum.com, or call (806) 775-3049.

The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information is provided b the Silent Wings Museum.

Most Read

Azarius Upshaw, Jacobye Bracy (left column, top to bottom) Cededric Hawthorne, Bryan Rector...
4 Lubbock gang members arrested; cash, drugs, weapons found
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Ropesville teen Kallie Ketchersid is healing at home, doing physical and speech therapy and...
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
The Hale Wind Farm is outside of Petersburg and south of Plainview.
Why the High Plains turns off its turbines to limit wind production while the Texas power grid is stressed

Latest News

A Lubbock Police vehicle was stolen from Scott's Complete Car Care on 34th and University.
Lubbock Police vehicle stolen from Scott's Car Care on 34th Street
Law enforcement center is located in downtown Lubbock.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammer impersonating deputies
Lubbock-Cooper ISD
Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board named one of Five Texas Honor School Boards
Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585.
Emergency crews respond to rollover on US 84 and FM 1585