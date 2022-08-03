Wednesday morning top stories: Citizens recommend $200 million street bond proposal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Citizens recommend $200 million bond election

A citizens committee is recommending a new $200 million street bond proposal that doesn’t include Broadway

The city council will vote next week on whether to call a bond election

Read more here: Citizens Advisory Committee recommends $200M bond election for Lubbock roadways

Two injured in crash at 10th and Ave. Q

Police are trying to determine why a car crashed into a pole just before 10 o’clock Tuesday

Two people were taken to the hospital

Details here: 2 injured, 1 seriously, after vehicle collides with light pole at 10th & Q

Senate passes PACT Act

The U.S. Senate has passed the PACT Act, sending it to President Biden for his signature

The bill will expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan

More on the bill here: Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits

