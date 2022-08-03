Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Citizens recommend $200 million street bond proposal

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Citizens recommend $200 million bond election

Two injured in crash at 10th and Ave. Q

Senate passes PACT Act

Azarius Upshaw, Jacobye Bracy (left column, top to bottom) Cededric Hawthorne, Bryan Rector...
4 Lubbock gang members arrested; cash, drugs, weapons found
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
Backed up traffic due to MSF and Quaker crash
3-vehicle crash to cause traffic delays
The Hale Wind Farm is outside of Petersburg and south of Plainview.
Why the High Plains turns off its turbines to limit wind production while the Texas power grid is stressed

This afternoon will be the hottest of the week. Highs again will be well above early August...
Hottest day of the week
One person has been seriously injured and another has moderate injuries after a vehicle...
2 injured, 1 seriously, after vehicle collides with light pole at 10th & Q
Lubbock Police officers were able to meet the people they serve during National Night Out events.
Lubbock police connect with community during National Night Out
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
