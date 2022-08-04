Local Listings
Accused killer Sampson Oguntope found competent to stand trial

District judge finds Oguntope mentally capable of standing trial more than ten years after original accusation.
Samson Blake Oguntope (Provided by Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Hall
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, a district judge in Lubbock found Sampson Oguntope, previously indicted for capital murder in the death of Faye Gray, 89, in 2012, competent to stand trial.

Judge Trey McClendon found Oguntope incompetent in 2013, issuing a civil commitment order due to his mental illness. Judge McClendon reversed that finding Thursday, clearing the way for the Lubbock County District Attorney to continue pursuing charges against Oguntope.

District Attorney K. Sunshine Stanek said Thursday night she is awaiting a court date to resume those proceedings.

Slaton police found Gray shot dead on Feb. 21, 2012 in the 1400 block o West Crosby; her caretaker, Megan Moore, was also shot, but escaped to call 911. Investigators arrested Oguntope later that afternoon, reporting blood in his home may have come from the scene, as well as “more than enough” evidence to link Oguntope to the crime.

A specially-convened grand jury indicted Oguntope on two capital murder charges later that year, finding Oguntope killed Gray after sexually assaulting her. At the time, then-district attorney Matt Powell filed intent to pursue the death penalty against Oguntope.

In 2013, Judge McClendon found Oguntope incompetent to stand trial for that crime, and ordered him to undergo mental health treatment at the North Texas State Hospital. His original commitment was for 120 days.

Oguntope, now 31, was released from commitment in September 2021, and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $5 million bond.

