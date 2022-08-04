Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July 15.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported her disappearance Saturday and says she was last seen in Lubbock.
Colvin is 5′4 tall and is 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. A description of the clothing she was last seen in was not given.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Lubbock Police Department immediately at 806-775-2865.
32 children went missing across Texas in July, according to the NCMEC.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.