Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July

Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July...
Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July 15.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July 15.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported her disappearance Saturday and says she was last seen in Lubbock.

Colvin is 5′4 tall and is 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. A description of the clothing she was last seen in was not given.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Lubbock Police Department immediately at 806-775-2865.

32 children went missing across Texas in July, according to the NCMEC.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585.
Emergency crews respond to rollover on US 84 and FM 1585
Ropesville teen Kallie Ketchersid is healing at home, doing physical and speech therapy and...
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
19-year-old Zyon Williams has been arrested and charged with abuse of a child resulting in...
Suspect in custody after shooting death of 17-year-old girl in Clovis
The Hale Wind Farm is outside of Petersburg and south of Plainview.
Why the High Plains turns off its turbines to limit wind production while the Texas power grid is stressed

Latest News

This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.
Best rain chance of the week
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Budget proposes splash pads to replace 3 Lubbock pools
19-year-old Zyon Williams has been arrested and charged with abuse of a child resulting in...
Suspect in custody after shooting death of 17-year-old girl in Clovis
Mother Against Drunk Driving (MADD) banner hangs during 5K walking fundraiser.
Walk Like MADD fundraiser to honor victims of drunk driving