Best rain chance of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After yesterday’s heat, the hottest of the week, today brings spotty showers and thundershowers back to the area. The best chance of rain of the week.

As forecast, Lubbock yesterday recorded a peak temperature of 103°. Nine degrees above the average for the date but four degrees shy of the record high for August 3 (107° in 1944).

This afternoon won’t be as hot, but it will be hot. Highs today will range from the mid-90s in the northwest to the low 100s in the eastern KCBD viewing area.

Showers and a few thundershowers dotted the northern half of the viewing area this morning. Later this morning I’ll add rainfall reports to the bottom of this post.

The better chance of rain is this afternoon and early evening. Spotty showers and a few thundershowers are expected early to mid-afternoon, becoming widely scattered mid- to late afternoon. Guidance this morning indicates this activity will drift west to southwestward.

I again expect the coverage to be limited. As I noted here yesterday, some yards, some communities, some farms, will miss out on measurable rainfall. Where it does rain, amounts generally will be light. A few locations, however, may end up with a quarter inch or more.

At this point in our drought, any rainfall at all may be considered significant.

Spotty light rain showers may dot the area Friday. The chance of measurable rain, however, will be slim.

Where it does rain there may be brief heat relief. Otherwise it will be hot. Check out the temperature and rain outlooks, and my weekend forecast, here on our Weather Page or in our KCBD Weather App - it’s free in your app store.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.