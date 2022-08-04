Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Covenant Medical Group to host Back-to-School event at Northwest Clinic

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Medical Group will host a family-friendly Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 6 at its Northwest Clinic. The event will be a one-stop shop for children’s health, safety, and back-to-school needs.

“We’re excited to provide this opportunity for families to check items off their back-to-school to-do lists in a fun environment,” said Covenant Medical Group’s Chief Operations Officer, Keli Ramsey.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northwest Clinic located at 611 N Frankford Ave. School-required vaccinations will be available at the event. Vaccines will be free of charge for those who have private insurance or Medicaid, otherwise the cost will be $5 per vaccine. Parents should bring current vaccination records if available. The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently required by the state and will not be provided at this event. Sports physicals will also be available for a $35 charge.

We will be celebrating the end of summer with fun and educational activities for the whole family. Emergency vehicles will be on hand for tours and demonstrations, and food trucks will provide some tasty treats. Kids can also take part in an obstacle course, safety exercises, face painting and other fun activities for the kids.

“Our Northwest Clinic, along with all our other ministries and community partners, have great resources to help parents keep their child healthy and safe,” said Ramsey, “We hope this event will educate parents as to what those resources are, so they feel confident as their kids head back to school this fall.”

This event is also a chance for our community to give back. Covenant Medical Group is partnering with the South Plains Food Bank to collect food donations, especially boxed cereal and peanut butter.

For parents inquiring about the COVID-19 vaccine for their children, Covenant Children’s will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 6 months to 12-years-old on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 at South Plains Mall.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585.
Emergency crews respond to rollover on US 84 and FM 1585
Ropesville teen Kallie Ketchersid is healing at home, doing physical and speech therapy and...
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
19-year-old Zyon Williams has been arrested and charged with abuse of a child resulting in...
Suspect in custody after shooting death of 17-year-old girl in Clovis
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July...
Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Covenant Back-to-School Bash
Noon Notebook: Covenant Back-to-School Bash
Montelongo Pool in Rodgers Park
City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools
Lubbock Monterey AMBUSC will host its Summerfest fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 13, at the...
Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS to host Summerfest fundraising event
Source: KCBD Video
Walk like MADD fundraiser to honor victims of drunk driving