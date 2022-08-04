Floydada woman convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter

FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 31-year-old Floydada woman has been convicted for the death of her 18-month-old daughter.

The child, Haizlee Trevino, was found unresponsive on July 16, 2019. The child’s mother, Tara Hughes, was indicted on a charge of wrongful death in 2020.

The jury trial began Wednesday, August 3, 2022. After witnesses and experts were called, the jury was handed the case Thursday afternoon.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning with a guilty verdict.

Hughes was found guilty of intentionally or knowingly causing blunt force trauma causing the death of her child.

She faces five to 99 years in prison. The sentencing phase of the trial is expected to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Haizlee Rea Trevino, age 18 months of Floydada, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada)

