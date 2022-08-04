Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Idaho

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Idaho, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 4-year-old pit/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for four months.

Idaho is full of life and loves to party! Staff says he loves attention and loves cuddles even more. He also loves to sunbathe and hang out with his dog friends. Idaho is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Violet.

