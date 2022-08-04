Lady Raiders make history with NIL deal paying $25K per player

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Big things are happening at Texas Tech for student-athletes.

Last week, Level 13 agency signed the first ever team-wide NIL deal in women’s collegiate history. The deal pays Lady Raider basketball to use their name, image, and likeness in ads and promotions.

Co-founder of Level 13 Kirk Noles says, “For generations these guys have been told you can’t talk to athletes, especially you can’t pay them. It’s such a big no no for so long that people still can’t wrap their heads around it and it’s a very uncomfortable conversation. What I tell people is something that’s more uncomfortable than that is losing.”

Level 13 knew that for Texas Tech to stay competitive in recruiting they would have to bring NIL deals to student-athletes. Many men’s teams have signed team-wide deals and Level 13 felt that women’s teams deserved the same recognition. So, they decided to sign each Lady Raider to a $25,000 deal.

Kirk Noles says, “The coolest thing about it is nobody knew. You know the players didn’t know, the staff didn’t know and when we made the initial announcement, it was a surprise for everybody. So it was a very emotional...just felt different than anything else we’ve done. It was really cool.”

After this deal, Texas Tech started getting national attention from media outlets, colleges, and athletes. Level 13 says none of this would be possible without the Lubbock community.

Kirk Noles says, “We could not do it if it wasn’t for red raider nation and the local support of Lubbock businesses, Lubbock donors, people tied into the program.”

Level 13 says that the sky is the limit but it’s focus remains on Texas Tech athletics.

