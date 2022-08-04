Local Listings
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Schools across the nation are seeing an all-time low in new teachers going into the education profession.

Lubbock ISD says seasoned teachers are not retiring at higher rates, but fewer people are choosing to become educators.

Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo at Lubbock ISD says her district has enough educators for this school year but some are less traditional.

Kathy Rollo says, ”We have more alternative certified teachers than we have ever had and that has been the case for really the last ten years. Our traditional programs are still fantastic, but we have found that we can provide some extra support to our alternatively certified teachers, and they do very very well in the classroom.”

After the pandemic and an increase in school shootings, fewer teachers feel comfortable returning to the classroom and fewer new faces are joining the profession altogether. Dr. Rollo says Lubbock ISD is finding new ways to adapt to these shortages.

“We also have what we call adjunct instructors,” Rollo says. “These are people that have a college degree but they are not certified to teach yet, so we are bringing them on, training them, providing additional support as they work on their teacher certification and then we are getting them in the classroom.”

According to The Texas Education Agency, there is no statewide definition of what constitutes a teacher shortage. Lubbock ISD is searching for new teachers and substitutes to fill gaps across campuses.

“If you think you might be interested in teaching, substituting for us it is a great way to try it out and see if it is for you,” Rollo says. “If you have a college degree and are interested in teaching, we would certainly love to have you.”

Lubbock ISD is hosting its annual new teacher induction this week. It welcomes new educators to the district, sets the tone for the school year, and trains them on the district’s technology. The first day of classes for Lubbock ISD begins on Aug. 17.

