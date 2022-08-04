Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock LULAC council presented with prestigious award

National Council of the Year award presented to Lubbock LULAC chapter #222423
National Council of the Year award presented to Lubbock LULAC chapter #222423(Mateo Rosiles)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local chapter of the Leauge of United Latin American Citizens Council, Council #22423, was presented the award of National Council of the Year at the organization’s national convention in Puerto Rico for 2022.

It was a capstone moment for the local LULAC council, made more impressive by the fact that council #22423 was only chartered one year ago.

“It is an honor and a privilege for our council to receive such a distinct national honor only a year after we were formally chartered,” said LULAC Council President Jesus Garcia.

This achievement highlights the extraordinary work the local council has done in a relatively short amount of time to be recognized on a national level. Jesus Garcia continues, “It is a testament to our work and the advocacy and community outreach we provide.”

The council is also one of a small number of Rainbow Councils in Texas that supports the LGBTQIA+ and civil rights community.

“We are committed to advancing the civil rights and the voices of both the Latinx and LGBTQIA+ community here in Lubbock through the tenant that LULAC was founded on and through our own of unity, community, and equality,” Garcia said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585.
Emergency crews respond to rollover on US 84 and FM 1585
19-year-old Zyon Williams has been arrested and charged with abuse of a child resulting in...
Suspect in custody after shooting death of 17-year-old girl in Clovis
Ropesville teen Kallie Ketchersid is healing at home, doing physical and speech therapy and...
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Second case of Monkeypox identified in Lubbock
This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.
Best rain chance of the week
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note