Lubbock LULAC council presented with prestigious award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local chapter of the Leauge of United Latin American Citizens Council, Council #22423, was presented the award of National Council of the Year at the organization’s national convention in Puerto Rico for 2022.

It was a capstone moment for the local LULAC council, made more impressive by the fact that council #22423 was only chartered one year ago.

“It is an honor and a privilege for our council to receive such a distinct national honor only a year after we were formally chartered,” said LULAC Council President Jesus Garcia.

This achievement highlights the extraordinary work the local council has done in a relatively short amount of time to be recognized on a national level. Jesus Garcia continues, “It is a testament to our work and the advocacy and community outreach we provide.”

The council is also one of a small number of Rainbow Councils in Texas that supports the LGBTQIA+ and civil rights community.

“We are committed to advancing the civil rights and the voices of both the Latinx and LGBTQIA+ community here in Lubbock through the tenant that LULAC was founded on and through our own of unity, community, and equality,” Garcia said.

