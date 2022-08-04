Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock police cruiser stolen, crashed on Tuesday night

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are trying to determine who stole, and then crashed one of their cruisers Tuesday night.

The theft happened just before 2 a.m., at an automotive shop near 34th and University. Someone broke into the maintenance area, stole the car, and smashed through the garage door.

Officers later found the cruiser near 27th Street and Avenue D, about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, with moderate damage to the front.

Police have not reported any leads as of Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Azarius Upshaw, Jacobye Bracy (left column, top to bottom) Cededric Hawthorne, Bryan Rector...
4 Lubbock gang members arrested; cash, drugs, weapons found
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Ropesville teen Kallie Ketchersid is healing at home, doing physical and speech therapy and...
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
The Hale Wind Farm is outside of Petersburg and south of Plainview.
Why the High Plains turns off its turbines to limit wind production while the Texas power grid is stressed

Latest News

Montelongo Pool in Rodgers Park
City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools
TTUHSC med school student Emily Fine led the way to build a hydroponics system that will help...
Texas Tech med students build hydroponics system to help feed Lubbock families
Lubbock Named Finalist for PetSafe Bark for Your Park Grant
Lubbock named finalist for PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant
Silent Wings Museum Celebrates Spirit of '45 Day and New Exhibit: A Legacy Remembered
Silent Wings Museum celebrates Spirit of ‘45 Day and new exhibit: A Legacy Remembered