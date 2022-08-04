Local Listings
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set fire following a series of break-ins throughout July.(Facebook)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set fire following a series of break-ins throughout July.

In the early morning hours of July 18, police responded to reports of a burglary at the Schlotzsky’s near 19th and Memphis Ave. The owners of the restaurant told police someone had stolen several items from the store over the past several days. In a Facebook post, one of the owners said the suspect left a threatening note, stole IPads and money before setting the kitchen on fire.

The suspect left a note on the owner’s desk “leave $5,000 cash on this desk overnight on the night of 7/17 if you do I will bring all your devices if you don’t you’ll regret it” after the first burglary, according to investigators.

Owners provided police with surveillance video after they had set up several motion-sensor cameras throughout the store. While the suspect was seen on surveillance footage, investigators did not see any signs of forced entry into the building.

A responding officer recognized the suspect earlier in the evening walking north along 1900 Memphis, towards the restaurant. The officer reported the man was walking with what appeared to be a cane.

The owners say they do not know the suspect and is not a former employee.

Lubbock police and the fire marshal’s office are investigating the incident as arson.

