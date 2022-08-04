Red Raiders host media day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders held Media Day Thursday over at the Sports Performance Center.

They will begin Fall practice Friday leading up to the season opener hosting Murray State at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

Red Raiders from the offensive side and defensive side talked to members of the media.

The players are amped up despite being preseason picked 9th in the Big 12.

Most talked about The Brand, McGuire’s mantra to be “the toughest, hardest-working, most competitive team in the country.”

Guys are close-knit and excited to get out and prove people wrong.

Joey McGuire has brought some swagger to this team as his level 10 energy all the time is lifting the team up.

Quarterbacks Tyler Shough, Donovan Smith & Behren Morton are battling are the starting spot.

