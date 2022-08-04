Scattered showers tonight, mostly dry tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain activity we saw across the South Plains this afternoon/evening will begin to clear out overnight, but there will be another chance for isolated showers Friday afternoon for some.

Tomorrow's forecast (KCBD)

Showers and storms clearing out tonight with leave us with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight will fall into the 70s across the South Plains, with an overnight low of 75 in Lubbock. Winds will remain breezy from the south around 15 mph.

A lingering shower or two possible early tomorrow morning, otherwise a mostly cloudy start to the day with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will again be in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Rain chances are a bit slimmer tomorrow with a few isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy throughout the day generally from the south to southeast around 15 mph.

Forecast lows (KCBD)

Drying out with warm temperatures persisting through the weekend. Highs in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine, light breezes. A bit of change next week with some more “seasonable” temperatures with good rain chances in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.