Second case of Monkeypox identified in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The second case of Monkeypox has been identified in Lubbock, according to Katherine Wells, the City of Lubbock Director of Public Health.

The second case was identified this week. The first case was identified in the second week of July. The virus may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

The federal government declared a public health emergency Thursday to bolster the response to the monkeypox outbreak that has infected more than 6,600 Americans.

Identified close contacts to the case will be notified, asked to monitor for symptoms and when clinically appropriate offered a vaccine. At this time, vaccines are not offered to individuals without known exposure. The Lubbock Health Department is prepared to answer calls and have vaccines to give to close contacts of cases, Wells said to KCBD.

Suspected or confirmed Monkeypox cases in Lubbock County can be reported to the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806-775-2935.

For more information go to the City of Lubbock Public Health Department website or call the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806-775-2933, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monkeypox can spread through contact with body fluids, lesions or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with Monkeypox such as bedding. In some instances, Monkeypox can also spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity after prolonged exposure. Symptoms of Monkeypox may include rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes and body aches.

