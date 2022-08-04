Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Second case of Monkeypox identified in Lubbock

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The second case of Monkeypox has been identified in Lubbock, according to Katherine Wells, the City of Lubbock Director of Public Health.

The second case was identified this week. The first case was identified in the second week of July. The virus may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

The federal government declared a public health emergency Thursday to bolster the response to the monkeypox outbreak that has infected more than 6,600 Americans.

Identified close contacts to the case will be notified, asked to monitor for symptoms and when clinically appropriate offered a vaccine. At this time, vaccines are not offered to individuals without known exposure. The Lubbock Health Department is prepared to answer calls and have vaccines to give to close contacts of cases, Wells said to KCBD.

Suspected or confirmed Monkeypox cases in Lubbock County can be reported to the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806-775-2935.

For more information go to the City of Lubbock Public Health Department website or call the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806-775-2933, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monkeypox can spread through contact with body fluids, lesions or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with Monkeypox such as bedding. In some instances, Monkeypox can also spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity after prolonged exposure. Symptoms of Monkeypox may include rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes and body aches.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585.
Emergency crews respond to rollover on US 84 and FM 1585
19-year-old Zyon Williams has been arrested and charged with abuse of a child resulting in...
Suspect in custody after shooting death of 17-year-old girl in Clovis
Ropesville teen Kallie Ketchersid is healing at home, doing physical and speech therapy and...
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member

Latest News

TTUHSC med school student Emily Fine led the way to build a hydroponics system that will help...
Texas Tech med students build hydroponics system to help feed Lubbock families
Source: KCBD Video
Coaches taking precautions to protect players from the heat
Grace New, first female reporter in Metroplex in 1946
97-year-old reporter in Denver City started new era in news 76 years ago
Source: KCBD Video
Dora Potter devotes retirement to quilting ministry in Shallowater