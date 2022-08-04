Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Takata air bag claims another driver’s life, 19th US death

The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the...
The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.(Takata Corporation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.

Authorities say the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck was killed in what should have been a minor crash last month near Pensacola, Florida.

But the driver’s air bag inflator exploded, spewing shrapnel that hit the unidentified driver, a 23-year-old man.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Thursday it is working to confirm details of the crash before deciding if more action is needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585.
Emergency crews respond to rollover on US 84 and FM 1585
Ropesville teen Kallie Ketchersid is healing at home, doing physical and speech therapy and...
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
19-year-old Zyon Williams has been arrested and charged with abuse of a child resulting in...
Suspect in custody after shooting death of 17-year-old girl in Clovis
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July...
Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July

Latest News

The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
LIVE: Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
LIVE: Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act