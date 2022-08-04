Thursday morning top stories: Budget proposes splash pads to replace 3 Lubbock pools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Budget proposes splash pads to replace 3 Lubbock pools

Lubbock’s city manager is proposing a plan to close all but one City of Lubbock swimming pool and replace them with splash pads

The city says the splash pads would be open much longer and would save money on staffing, insurance and chemicals

Read more here: City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools

LPD cruiser stolen and crashed

Investigators are trying to determine who stole a Lubbock police cruiser from an automotive shop at 34th and University

Officers later found the cruiser abandoned near 27th and Ave. D

Details here: Police vehicle stolen from inside Lubbock repair shop

Pres. Biden signs reproductive rights order

President Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting access to reproductive health care, including abortions

The order will cover the costs for women traveling out of state and ensure they are not denied care

Watch: Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion

