Thursday morning top stories: Budget proposes splash pads to replace 3 Lubbock pools

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Budget proposes splash pads to replace 3 Lubbock pools

  • Lubbock’s city manager is proposing a plan to close all but one City of Lubbock swimming pool and replace them with splash pads
  • The city says the splash pads would be open much longer and would save money on staffing, insurance and chemicals
  • Read more here: City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools

LPD cruiser stolen and crashed

Pres. Biden signs reproductive rights order

