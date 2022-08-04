Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Updated COVID-19 boosters expected in September

FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination clinic in Odessa, Texas, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There may soon be a new tool to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfizer and Moderna are developing what are known as bivalent boosters.

Those are vaccines that are comprised of the old formula, along with a new one that focuses on the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

The Food and Drug Administration says if it approves the shots, they could become available as soon as September.

Officials say roughly 124,000 COVID-19 cases are confirmed each day, but the accuracy is in question because many cases are being undercounted.

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide, fueled by the BA.5 subvariant. (CNN, WFSB, NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585.
Emergency crews respond to rollover on US 84 and FM 1585
Ropesville teen Kallie Ketchersid is healing at home, doing physical and speech therapy and...
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
Toby Lee Wilson
Man indicted, accused of stealing more than $30k from Alliance Credit Union member
19-year-old Zyon Williams has been arrested and charged with abuse of a child resulting in...
Suspect in custody after shooting death of 17-year-old girl in Clovis
The Hale Wind Farm is outside of Petersburg and south of Plainview.
Why the High Plains turns off its turbines to limit wind production while the Texas power grid is stressed

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares to give verdict
Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.
Creek runs red after food dye mishap
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Parkland jury making rare visit to bloodied school building
19-year-old Zyon Williams has been arrested and charged with abuse of a child resulting in...
Suspect in custody after shooting death of 17-year-old girl in Clovis