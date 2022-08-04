Walk Like MADD fundraiser to honor victims of drunk driving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving was started in 1980 when a California mother lost her daughter to an impaired driving crash, caused by a repeat DWI offender.

Dawn Bevan is the Lead Victim Services Specialist for MADD. She says there was no justice for that California mother.

“He was charged with DWI, basically a slap on the wrist for drunk driving, but nothing about killing her daughters,” Bevan said. “So she was mad, and there was no one there for her, there was no one there to change things, so she said I’m gonna change things. And I’m calling it MADD because that’s how I feel.”

The California mother started the organization so victims would have someone there to support them.

“She also started it to fight for stricter laws for drunk drivers. So we want stricter laws, and stricter punishments, for repeat DWI offenders,” Bevan said. “We want stricter punishments for those who kill someone when they’re driving impaired.”

Bevan said that’s basically how it started, just a mom with a mission.

“Their lives will never be the same. Most of the people that are impacted do suffer a change for the rest of their life. So I get to be there for them, I get to provide them information, and resources to help them get through with what they need.”

In 2021, 963 people were killed in Texas, by impaired drivers. One of these lost lives was Kendra Seller’s son, Case Clark. Clark used to drive this motorcycle.

Case Clark's life was taken on March 11th, 2021. This was the vehicle he was driving. (Kendra Seller)

“My son was killed on March the 11th of 2021, by an intoxicated driver who was driving on the wrong way of the highway and hit him head-on, killing him instantly,” Seller said.

Kendra Seller is now a volunteer for MADD. She said the organization has been there for her since her son’s death, after they quickly reached out to her and offered their support.

“Since then, in the last 15 months, they’ve been my support system,” Seller said.

“All of those crashes are preventable,” Seller said. “Drinking or drugged driving is preventable, and so my son’s death was preventable, along with all those other deaths that are caused.”

Dawn Bevan said the overall goal for the fundraiser is to raise money to help victims in the West Texas community.

“So that money helps us continue to provide these services for victims free of charge, that helps us to continue to reach out to this whole area, and be there for these families,” Bevan said.

The motorcycle that Seller’s son was riding will also be at the event.

Seller said, “We have it mounted on a trailer, and it will be there. We just hope to use that as a sort of visual.”

She hopes that the motorcycle will put things in perspective for others. There will also be other memorials and tributes for lives lost and lives affected.

“Everybody that knew that person is affected, so it’s not just a little crime or anything like that, ‘oh it’s just one person, whatever’ no, it’s not,” Bevan said. ”One person touches thousands of lives, and that’s a big impact on the community, and we really want to honor those people and remember them, because I didn’t get to meet these people because they were taken away too soon.”

Bevan said she wants everyone to know about MADD’s victim services; they have advocates all across America. She said everyone can receive help and services from MADD if they’ve been affected by a drunk driving incident. Whether it was property damage, minor or major injuries, or even if first responders need counseling after dealing with crashes, MADD is here to help anyone they can.

The walk will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Lubbock County Courthouse. Registration for the walk begins at 9 a.m., Pre-walk remarks will begin at 9:40 a.m., and then the walk will kick off at 10 a.m. You can also register online for the walk here.

