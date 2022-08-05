Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock

Elsa and James Dutton (Isabel May and Tim McGraw), 1883
Elsa and James Dutton (Isabel May and Tim McGraw), 1883(Adrian Hawkins, National Ranching Heritage Center)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center.

The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by series stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and LaMonica Garrett, props including an authentic wagon, camp set-up, and hand-beaded Native American apparel, and photographs from behind scenes of the hit series.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they travel west across the American frontier in the early 19th century and how they eventually came to own the land that would become Yellowstone Ranch.

“Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 production helps tell the very real story of early settlers moving west hoping to make a better life while struggling to conquer and endure terribly harsh environments,” said Scott White, Helen Devitt Jones Endowed Director of Collections, Exhibits and Research.

The National Ranching Heritage Center, located at 3121 4th Street, is a 27-Acre museum dedicated to keeping the culture and memories of early ranching alive for the community to learn from and appreciate. This new exhibition will give Lubbock residents a fresh perspective on what life was like in the days of early Western settlers.

Scott White continues, “These struggles turned the Western frontier into the dynamic region it is today, and portraying these struggles gives us a more accurate idea of what it took to cross the frontier, settle, and survive. The history of ranching is part of these stories.”

The NRHC is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit ranchingheritage.org.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by National Ranching Heritage Center

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July...
Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Second case of Monkeypox identified in Lubbock
Lubbock ISD new teacher induction 2022
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year
Floyd County Courthouse
Floydada woman convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter

Latest News

Littlefield ISD
Littlefield ISD staff to carry firearms through Guardian Plan
Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School...
Lubbock church providing $50 shoe vouchers for back-to-school event
KCBD News at Noon
The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th...
City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street