‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center.

The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by series stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and LaMonica Garrett, props including an authentic wagon, camp set-up, and hand-beaded Native American apparel, and photographs from behind scenes of the hit series.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they travel west across the American frontier in the early 19th century and how they eventually came to own the land that would become Yellowstone Ranch.

“Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 production helps tell the very real story of early settlers moving west hoping to make a better life while struggling to conquer and endure terribly harsh environments,” said Scott White, Helen Devitt Jones Endowed Director of Collections, Exhibits and Research.

The National Ranching Heritage Center, located at 3121 4th Street, is a 27-Acre museum dedicated to keeping the culture and memories of early ranching alive for the community to learn from and appreciate. This new exhibition will give Lubbock residents a fresh perspective on what life was like in the days of early Western settlers.

Scott White continues, “These struggles turned the Western frontier into the dynamic region it is today, and portraying these struggles gives us a more accurate idea of what it took to cross the frontier, settle, and survive. The history of ranching is part of these stories.”

The NRHC is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit ranchingheritage.org.

