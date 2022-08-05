City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street.

Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release.

Barricades will be placed around the work zone.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or to allow for extra driving time to account for traffic delays.

The repairs should be completed within eight weeks.

Any questions can be directed to the City of Lubbock Street Department at (806)775-2608.

