Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street

The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th...
The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street.

Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release.

Barricades will be placed around the work zone.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or to allow for extra driving time to account for traffic delays.

The repairs should be completed within eight weeks.

Any questions can be directed to the City of Lubbock Street Department at (806)775-2608.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July...
Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Second case of Monkeypox identified in Lubbock
Floyd County Courthouse
Floydada woman convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter
Lubbock ISD new teacher induction 2022
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year

Latest News

Backed up traffic due to MSF and Quaker crash
3-vehicle crash to cause traffic delays
Emergency officials were called to a gas leak near 114th and Richmond, which is just West of...
LFR responds to gas leak in South Lubbock near H-E-B
S Loop 289 crash
1 person injured in S Loop 289 crash, traffic delays expected
(Source: MGN)
Construction to begin on N University