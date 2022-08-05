Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15.

A Lubbock business is attempting to rebuild after a series of crimes at their location, including arson.

A Friona woman allegedly held 17 immigrants hostage in her home.

