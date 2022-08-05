Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15.

Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin.

She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July.

More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July

A Lubbock business is attempting to rebuild after a series of crimes at their location, including arson.

The Schlotzsky’s restaurant on 19th Street experiences a couple of burglaries and theft in July.

The burglar left a threatening note demanding $5 thousand after stealing several items from the store.

The story continues: Owners eager to rebuild after Lubbock Schlotzsky’s destroyed by arson

A Friona woman allegedly held 17 immigrants hostage in her home.

Manuela Magdalena Jimon Castro faces federal charges.

She and another individual demanded the harbored immigrants to pay $11 thousand to $13 thousand to be set free.

Learn more here: Friona woman charged after holding 17 immigrants hostage

