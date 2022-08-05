Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Great Barrier Reef sees highest amount of coral cover in 36 years

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper...
An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTRALIA (CNN) - Parts of the Great Barrier Reef have recorded their highest amount of coral cover since monitoring began 36 years ago.

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.

The institute survey examined 87 reefs from August 2021 and May 2022.

It’s a rare piece of good news for the world-famous reef, which underwent its sixth mass bleaching event in March.

Bleaching is a result of warmer-than-normal water temperatures, which triggers a stress reaction from the corals and from which it can take nearly a decade to recover.

The institute’s CEO said the increase in coral is a sign the reef could still recover from mass bleaching.

An Australian Marine Conservation Society official cautioned that while the report was a sign of progress, the reef remains at risk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July...
Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Second case of Monkeypox identified in Lubbock
Lubbock ISD new teacher induction 2022
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year
Floyd County Courthouse
Floydada woman convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter

Latest News

Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
FILE - Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in...
Ex-police Lt. arrested after fatally shooting DC officer
The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally...
Children's remains from Philadephia bombing returned to family
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud