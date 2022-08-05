Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Isolated showers possible Friday evening, overnight

Once again isolated to scattered showers and some thunderstorms through Friday evening and...
Once again isolated to scattered showers and some thunderstorms through Friday evening and possibly late tonight.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again isolated to scattered showers and some thunderstorms through Friday evening and possibly late tonight.

A few of the storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall and winds gusts over 50 mph with frequent lightning. Coverage will likely be less than on Thursday evening.

Moving into the weekend, the rain chances will be low with only isolated showers/storms possible Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances should improve by Monday through the middle of next week for all of the South Plains.

Lower temps will return with the clouds and rain chances. By lower I mean in the upper 80s to low 90s.

This weekend’s afternoon temperatures will stay around 95-98 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July...
Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
Lubbock ISD new teacher induction 2022
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Second case of Monkeypox identified in Lubbock
Floyd County Courthouse
Floydada woman convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter

Latest News

3-day forecast
Less rain in the forecast today with a dry, hot weekend ahead
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Aug 5
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Aug 5
Tomorrow's forecast
Scattered showers Thursday, mostly dry Friday
This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.
Best rain chance of the week