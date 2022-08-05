Isolated showers possible Friday evening, overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again isolated to scattered showers and some thunderstorms through Friday evening and possibly late tonight.

A few of the storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall and winds gusts over 50 mph with frequent lightning. Coverage will likely be less than on Thursday evening.

Moving into the weekend, the rain chances will be low with only isolated showers/storms possible Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances should improve by Monday through the middle of next week for all of the South Plains.

Lower temps will return with the clouds and rain chances. By lower I mean in the upper 80s to low 90s.

This weekend’s afternoon temperatures will stay around 95-98 degrees.

