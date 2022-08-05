KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sally, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old female shar pei mix.

She is trained and a lap dog! She is good with children and other dogs and likes to run. She is a little shy at first, but warms up to people quickly. Sally is up-to-date on her shots. She is also spayed and microchipped.

Sally has been at the shelter about a month and a half. Her adoptions fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

