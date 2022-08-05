KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally!

Local Listings
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sally, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old female shar pei mix.

She is trained and a lap dog! She is good with children and other dogs and likes to run. She is a little shy at first, but warms up to people quickly. Sally is up-to-date on her shots. She is also spayed and microchipped.

Sally has been at the shelter about a month and a half. Her adoptions fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Idaho.

