Less rain in the forecast today with a dry, hot weekend ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Few areas in the KCBD viewing area received some much needed rain last night. The Lubbock airport only picked up 0.04 inches. Rain chances are slimmer today with dry conditions returning for all this weekend.

Rain totals (KCBD)

A look at rain totals from last nights rain. Some isolated areas received just over an inch of rain. We have seen a few isolated showers this morning, but a mostly dry start to the day. Isolated showers/storms are possible again this afternoon, but most will not see any activity. A cloudy start to the day will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Cloud cover and a light northeast/eastern breeze around 10 mph will keep our afternoon highs a few degrees cooler than yesterday. A high of around 98 degrees today in Lubbock.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

We remain dry through the weekend with not much change in our temperature trend. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be light around 10 mph both Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies both days.

We finally see some heat relief return to the forecast next week as well as some good rain chances. Temperatures will slowly cool down into the lower 90s by mid-week as rain chances climb up. If we see an afternoon high top out below 94 degrees next week it will be our first time seeing below-average temps since the end of June!

