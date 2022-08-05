Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Less rain in the forecast today with a dry, hot weekend ahead

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Few areas in the KCBD viewing area received some much needed rain last night. The Lubbock airport only picked up 0.04 inches. Rain chances are slimmer today with dry conditions returning for all this weekend.

Rain totals
Rain totals(KCBD)

A look at rain totals from last nights rain. Some isolated areas received just over an inch of rain. We have seen a few isolated showers this morning, but a mostly dry start to the day. Isolated showers/storms are possible again this afternoon, but most will not see any activity. A cloudy start to the day will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Cloud cover and a light northeast/eastern breeze around 10 mph will keep our afternoon highs a few degrees cooler than yesterday. A high of around 98 degrees today in Lubbock.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

We remain dry through the weekend with not much change in our temperature trend. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be light around 10 mph both Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies both days.

We finally see some heat relief return to the forecast next week as well as some good rain chances. Temperatures will slowly cool down into the lower 90s by mid-week as rain chances climb up. If we see an afternoon high top out below 94 degrees next week it will be our first time seeing below-average temps since the end of June!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July...
Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Second case of Monkeypox identified in Lubbock
Floyd County Courthouse
Floydada woman convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter
Lubbock ISD new teacher induction 2022
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Aug 5
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Aug 5
Tomorrow's forecast
Scattered showers Thursday, mostly dry Friday
This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.
Best rain chance of the week
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 08/4/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Aug. 4