Lubbock church providing $50 shoe vouchers for back-to-school event

Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School...
Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event.((Source: Pexels))
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event.

The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave.

Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South Plains Mall will be available for school-aged children who live in the Jackson and Mahon neighborhoods, according to a release.

Parents must have their children present, have proof of residence in either neighborhood and have a valid ID to receive a voucher.

The event will provide hot dogs and refreshments to those who attend. Local booth vendors will also be set up at the event.

In addition, there will be a performance by the Ballet Folklorico.

