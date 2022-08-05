Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock United Way providing school supplies for employees of nonprofits

Lubbock United Way Back-To-School Shop
Lubbock United Way Back-To-School Shop(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the Lubbock Area United Way is helping community partners with school supplies.

United Way works with more than 23 local nonprofits to support the Lubbock community all year long. This year it decided to spend leftover grant money to open a school supply shop for the families of nonprofit employees.

Amanda McAfee, Vice President of Marketing and Communications says, “We ended up buying over 13,500 different school supplies. We have crayons, pencils, glue, notebooks, and all the things.”

Many charity employees work on a small pay scale, McAfee says. Many families do not have the extra funds to spend on school supplies, so the shop was just a small way to thank them.

Amanda McAfee says, “A lot of our community partners are employees. They work so hard all year-round taking care of people in the community and it is a job they chose. They chose to work at a nonprofit as opposed to go to a for-profit where they could be making more.”

Employees across the 23 nonprofits help support 137,000 people across the South Plains each year.

McAfee says inflation is making it even more important for the community to support one another.

Amanda McAfee says, “We all need help, we have seen that, especially in the last couple of years. It takes a community and that community coming together, so that’s really what this is kind of about.”

The school supply shop will be open to community partner employees until next Tuesday. Any leftover school supplies will go to local school districts for students and teachers to use this fall.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July...
Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
Lubbock ISD new teacher induction 2022
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Second case of Monkeypox identified in Lubbock
Floyd County Courthouse
Floydada woman convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter

Latest News

Charged with murder in connection to the Zoe Campos investigation. Zoe was reported missing on...
Trial for accused killer of Zoe Campos to start in 10 days
The construction will be located near the intersection of 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue.
Traffic delays expected during upcoming construction
Noon Notebook: Clover Cuts
Noon Notebook: Clover Cuts free back-to-school haircuts
Littlefield ISD
Littlefield ISD staff to carry firearms through Guardian Plan