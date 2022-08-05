Pigskin Preview: Borden County Coyotes

GAIL, Texas (KCBD) - The Borden County Coyotes started the season 0-5, but rallied to win the District Championship and finish the season 6-6.

The guys from Gail have won an impressive 14 District Titles in a row.

Head Coach Trey Richey does a terrific job with Borden County.

This year Borden County is in a brutal District with State ranked Garden City and Rankin as well as Grady and Sands.

