Pigskin Preview: Borden County Coyotes

The Coyotes went 6-6 in 2021
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAIL, Texas (KCBD) - The Borden County Coyotes started the season 0-5, but rallied to win the District Championship and finish the season 6-6.

The guys from Gail have won an impressive 14 District Titles in a row.

Head Coach Trey Richey does a terrific job with Borden County.

This year Borden County is in a brutal District with State ranked Garden City and Rankin as well as Grady and Sands.

