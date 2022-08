LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles soar into a new TAPPS Division and District this season.

There’s plenty of excitement under Head Coach Chris Softley, who has this team Maxing Out to do great on and off the field.

A tough Non-District schedule will prepare the Eagles for their new residence in TAPPS.

