MORTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Morton Indians went 4-5 in their return to 11-man football after being in six-man football.

Receiving $1 million in improvements in their facilities, there’s a lot of excitement for year two in 11-man under head coach Brian Ramsey.

The Indians look to make some noise and try to grab a playoff spot.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.