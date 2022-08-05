Pigskin Preview: Trinity Christian Lions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Trinity Christian Lions roared all the way to the TAPPS State Championship game last season.

They just missed out winning the Title so this year the motto is Finish!

The Lions want to win a State Championship.

Dr. Kevin Spiller has a brutal non-District schedule for the Lions that will prepare them for the District run.

