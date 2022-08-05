Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Trinity Christian Lions

The Lions went 9-4 in 2021
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Trinity Christian Lions roared all the way to the TAPPS State Championship game last season.

They just missed out winning the Title so this year the motto is Finish!

The Lions want to win a State Championship.

Dr. Kevin Spiller has a brutal non-District schedule for the Lions that will prepare them for the District run.

