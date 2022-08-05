Local Listings
Traffic delays expected during upcoming construction

The construction will be located near the intersection of 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with D&D Construction to perform fiber optic cable work.

The construction will be located near the intersection of 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. It will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug 8.

It should only take two days to complete.

There will be lane closures for all four approaching roads at the intersection. Officials anticipate the intersection being extremely congested.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or to allot extra driving time to their destinations to account for traffic delays.

