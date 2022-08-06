Local Listings
Hot & Sunny Weekend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful weekend ahead of us with highs in the 90s, plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(KCBD)

A sunny and dry start to your Saturday. Temperatures this morning in the 70s across the South Plains. Quickly warming up this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph.

Today's highs
Today's highs(KCBD)

Overnight tonight, mostly clear and quiet. Low temps in the 70s.

Tomorrow, almost a repeat of today with highs a few degrees cooler. A high of 95 for Lubbock. A few more clouds Sunday, but still plenty of sunshine. Winds again a bit breezy from the southwest around 15 mph.

We finally see some changes in the hot, dry pattern this next workweek. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s, potentially for the first time since June. We also have good rain chances in the forecast almost everyday next week.

3-day forecast
Less rain in the forecast today with a dry, hot weekend ahead