Los Hermanos Familia hosting free fishing and family event

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event today.

The free event started at 6 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake at N University and Cesar Chavez Drive.

Lunch will be provided to those who pre-registered until supplies run out.

No fishing license is required to participate. The organization will supply a limited number of fishing poles.

The organization stocked the Buddy Holly Lake with 1 thousand pounds of catfish prior to the event.

In addition to fishing, the event will also have:

  • A Pilates session, hosted by Omni Pilates
  • A demonstration from the Lubbock Police Department K-9 unit
  • A presentation from the Science Spectrum
  • Free blood pressure checks from local medical students
  • A Foam Finale party for kids

The first 500 children and 500 adults will be given a “swag bag.”

“We are excited to bring this free event back to families in our community once again,” Christy Martinez-Garcia, the event chair, stated in a release. She also said 32 organizations, as well as sponsors and volunteers, helped make the event happen.

In the release, Martinez-Garcia shared how her father-in-law, the late Gonzalo Garcia Sr., had requested to go fishing with his entire family after a heart bypass recovery. He died the morning after the request.

“We know families are busy, but my father-in-law’s work as a farmer often prevented him from getting to participate in family outings and activities. As such, we use fishing to bring families together,” she said in the release.

