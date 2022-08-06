Local Listings
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events.

Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year.

Here are some of the upcoming events around Lubbock:

Aug 7

Community Health Center Back to School Fun Fest

  • Children can receive school supplies and immunizations while enjoying games, music and food
  • This free event will last from Aug 7 through Aug 13 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
  • It will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St.

Shoes 4 Souls Back to School

  • Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event
  • The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave
  • Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South Plains Mall will be available for school-aged children who live in the Jackson and Mahon neighborhoods

Aug 10

Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy free haircuts

  • The academy is offering free haircuts for students
  • The free haircuts will be available on Aug 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7615 University Ave.
  • Only walk-ins are eligible

Aug 13

Cuts for Kids

  • The Vogue College of Cosmetology is offering free haircuts for school-aged children
  • They will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The haircuts will be available on a first come, first serve basis

Back 2 School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center

  • The Hub City Outreach Center will be hosting its 3rd annual Back 2 School Bash
  • The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4 Briercroft Office Park
  • There will be a backpack giveaway, school supplies, hygiene items, food, games and music. Children must be present to receive the items.

Back 2 School Bash at Lubbock Dream Center

  • The Lubbock Dream Center will is hosting its own Back 2 School Bash
  • The event will last from 9 a.m. to noon at 1111 30th St.
  • The center will provide over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies

Aug 15

Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy free haircuts

  • The academy is offering another day of free haircuts for students
  • The free haircuts will be available on Aug 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7615 University Ave.
  • Only walk-ins are eligible

Aug 20

Back-to-School Supply Drive & Skate Night

  • The Hub City NORML &the PyroSapiens are hosting their Back-to-School Supply Drive & Skate Night
  • The event will last from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Prima Vista Center at 402 N Inler Ave.
  • The even is open to all ages and and will cost $10 at the door. Tickets can also be purchase at Ralph Records

