Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events.

Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year.

Here are some of the upcoming events around Lubbock:

Aug 7

Community Health Center Back to School Fun Fest

Children can receive school supplies and immunizations while enjoying games, music and food

This free event will last from Aug 7 through Aug 13 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

It will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St.

Shoes 4 Souls Back to School

Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event

The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave

Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South Plains Mall will be available for school-aged children who live in the Jackson and Mahon neighborhoods

Aug 10

Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy free haircuts

The academy is offering free haircuts for students

The free haircuts will be available on Aug 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7615 University Ave.

Only walk-ins are eligible

Aug 13

Cuts for Kids

The Vogue College of Cosmetology is offering free haircuts for school-aged children

They will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The haircuts will be available on a first come, first serve basis

Back 2 School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center

The Hub City Outreach Center will be hosting its 3rd annual Back 2 School Bash

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4 Briercroft Office Park

There will be a backpack giveaway, school supplies, hygiene items, food, games and music. Children must be present to receive the items.

Back 2 School Bash at Lubbock Dream Center

The Lubbock Dream Center will is hosting its own Back 2 School Bash

The event will last from 9 a.m. to noon at 1111 30th St.

The center will provide over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies

Aug 15

Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy free haircuts

The academy is offering another day of free haircuts for students

The free haircuts will be available on Aug 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7615 University Ave.

Only walk-ins are eligible

Aug 20

Back-to-School Supply Drive & Skate Night

The Hub City NORML &the PyroSapiens are hosting their Back-to-School Supply Drive & Skate Night

The event will last from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Prima Vista Center at 402 N Inler Ave.

The even is open to all ages and and will cost $10 at the door. Tickets can also be purchase at Ralph Records

