Saturday morning top stories: Trial for alleged killer of Zoe Campos trial to start soon

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

The man who admitted to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos will be put on trial within the next two weeks.

A single mom from Slaton is looking for school supplies for her ten children.

A man drove an SUV through a Native American parade in New Mexico.

