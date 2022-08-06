Saturday morning top stories: Trial for alleged killer of Zoe Campos trial to start soon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

The man who admitted to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos will be put on trial within the next two weeks.

Judge Douglas Freitag declared that Carlos Rodriquez’s confession would be admissible in court

The trail date is set for Aug 15

A single mom from Slaton is looking for school supplies for her ten children.

Crystal Trevino has been living paycheck-to-paycheck since her husband left

All of her funds go toward bills and food for her children

A man drove an SUV through a Native American parade in New Mexico.

Jeff Irving, 33, is facing several charges related to driving into the parade in his SUV while intoxicated

At least 15 people were injured, including two police officers who originally tried to stop the vehicle

