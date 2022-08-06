Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Slaton single mom needs school supplies for 10 children

By Patricia Perry
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single mom, Crystal Trevino of Slaton, hasn’t received food stamps in months.

“I’m literally paying for the food and the bills right now...that’s why it’s extra hard right now to get anything,” Trevino said.

Now, she faces the challenge of sending 10 children back to school.

“I have nothing,” Trevino said. “I have no school supplies and I have no clothes for the kids.”

Before buying stuff for school, feeding her family and keeping the lights on in the house comes first.

“It’s just hard. I’m living check to check and I’m having to borrow money so, whenever my check does come it’s gone because I’m having to pay that back,” Trevino said.

This struggle is new for the Trevino family because Crystal was a stay at home mom until her husband left.

“I had a support system. I was married for 13 years, with my husband for 16 years, but last year he left and doesn’t help at all anymore,” Trevino said.

Trevino the school supplies list is just getting longer as prices rise.

“Every year they’re asking for more and more. It’s getting more expensive and I just can’t afford that,” Trevino said.

School expenses are in addition to the prices of common day-to-day essentials like gas, milk, food, and more.

Trevino spoke with KCBD on her lunch break, during a 12-hour shift. Trevino says she works this shift frequently and doesn’t see her kids as much.

“I really don’t get to see them anymore. I work from seven to seven, four to three days out of the week and some days overtime,” Trevino said. “When I’m home I’m usually laying down relaxing, I don’t always get to see them, though.”

Trevino says she’s forced to rely on the kindness of others, through donations. She says anything helps.

Trevino has kids in grades from pre-k to 10th grade and one has graduated. She needs everything from backpacks, to pencils, binders, and clothes.

Her Cash App address is $cbriceno0012.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set...
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
Authorities are searching for missing 17-year-old Summer Colvin who has been missing since July...
Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
Lubbock ISD new teacher induction 2022
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Second case of Monkeypox identified in Lubbock
Elsa and James Dutton (Isabel May and Tim McGraw), 1883
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock

Latest News

Charged with murder in connection to the Zoe Campos investigation. Zoe was reported missing on...
Trial for accused killer of Zoe Campos to start in 10 days
Maxwell Ezell, was convicted of manslaughter for the 2017 death of Tanya Jackson. (Mugshot from...
Drunk driver receives probated sentence, 120 days in jail after manslaughter conviction
Lubbock United Way Back-To-School Shop
Lubbock United Way providing school supplies for employees of nonprofits
The construction will be located near the intersection of 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue.
Traffic delays expected during upcoming construction