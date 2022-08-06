Local Listings
Texas Tech soccer prepares for their exhibition match

By Berkeley Adams
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech soccer is preparing for their upcoming season. They will host an exhibition match against LCU on Tuesday, August 9th at 7pm. The match will be at home for the Red Raiders, at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Captain Charlotte Teeter is ready to lead the team this season. Head coach Tom Stone mentioned how ready he is to see the incoming freshman preform.

Check out the schedule here: https://texastech.com/sports/womens-soccer/schedule/2022

The Red Raiders will show off their skills during their exhibition match against LCU.
The Red Raiders will show off their skills during their exhibition match against LCU.(Berkeley Adams)

