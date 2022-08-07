East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting in East Lubbock on Aug 7.

One person was left with serious injuries after being shot, according to police. The person was transported to UMC to treat their injuries.

The shooting occurred near E 42nd Street and Avenue A.

Police responded to the call at 2:39 a.m.

The situation is still being investigated.

