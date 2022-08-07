Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured during early morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One person was seriously injured during a shooting in East Lubbock.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was shot and taken to UMC

The shooting occurred near Avenue A and 42nd Street

More here: East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

A single mother has graduated from Texas Tech after a chance meeting with the Chancellor on a plane ride.

Erica Flores is a mother of three who happened to sit next to Kent Hance on a plane in 2015

After convincing her to take one class at Texas Tech, she graduated over the weekend

The story continues: Mother of three graduates from Texas Tech, inspired by former Chancellor

A former police officer in Fresno County allegedly sexually assaulted four women while on active duty.

A federal grand jury indicted 38-year-old DeShawn Torrence on 10 counts

From Aug 2017 to June 2021, police say Torrence in a range of nonconsensual sexual conduct

Details here: Former police officer facing several charges in series of on-duty sexual assaults

