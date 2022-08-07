Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured during early morning shooting

Your Sunday morning brief.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One person was seriously injured during a shooting in East Lubbock.

A single mother has graduated from Texas Tech after a chance meeting with the Chancellor on a plane ride.

A former police officer in Fresno County allegedly sexually assaulted four women while on active duty.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

