Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Lauren Sennet, Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl is dead after Georgia police said she found a loaded gun in the backseat of a car and accidentally shot herself.

The child’s mother, 26-year-old Kealin Lewis, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children and remains at the DeKalb County Jail.

According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to Interstate 85 at 7:38 p.m. Sunday and found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car.

Investigators said it appears the child found a gun in the backseat and fired it, hitting herself.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Elsa and James Dutton (Isabel May and Tim McGraw), 1883
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
Motorcycle crash near Ave P and N Loop 289
Police identify man injured in Saturday motorcycle crash
Erica Torres, mother of three, graduated from Texas Tech University six years after Chancellor...
Mother of three graduates from Texas Tech, inspired by former Chancellor

Latest News

FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine
The sheriff's office marine patrol deputies in Pinellas County, Florida, free a shark caught in...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap
Renderings of Texas Tech Club's multi-million dollar renovation
Texas Tech Club multi-million dollar renovation nearing completion
FILE - Writer and historian David McCullough appears at his Martha's Vineyard home in West...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89