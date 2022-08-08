Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash in Midland County

(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health says they activated their Disaster Preparedness Operations in response to a bus accident in Midland County.

As of 9:30 a.m., MMH received 8 patients that are confirmed to be related to the bus accident with no fatalities to report at this time.

DPS reports that a Greyhound Bus failed to yield the right of way exiting a Pilot Truck Stop.

CBS7 will update this article with more information as it is known.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Elsa and James Dutton (Isabel May and Tim McGraw), 1883
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
Motorcycle crash near Ave P and N Loop 289
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Erica Torres, mother of three, graduated from Texas Tech University six years after Chancellor...
Mother of three graduates from Texas Tech, inspired by former Chancellor

Latest News

Motorcycle crash near Ave P and N Loop 289
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Isolated storms may pop up anywhere in the KCBD viewing area Monday afternoon and evening. A...
Hit and miss storms and showers
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act
Your Sunday morning brief.
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured during early morning shooting