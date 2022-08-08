Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

CAUGHT ON CAM: Robbers make off with more than $2 million in jewelry, police say

Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods. (SOURCE: NYPD CRIME STOPPERS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Have you seen these men?

A video released by the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers caught the four of them in a criminal act.

Police said they were stealing jewelry from a store in the Bronx, coming into the shop and using a hammer to break through the display cases, while collecting jewelry pieces.

They got away with more than $2 million worth of merchandise, according to police.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Elsa and James Dutton (Isabel May and Tim McGraw), 1883
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
Motorcycle crash near Ave P and N Loop 289
Police identify man injured in Saturday motorcycle crash
Erica Torres, mother of three, graduated from Texas Tech University six years after Chancellor...
Mother of three graduates from Texas Tech, inspired by former Chancellor

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over nuclear plant attacks
FILE - Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in...
Lawyer: Giuliani won’t testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
FILE - Writer and historian David McCullough appears at his Martha's Vineyard home in West...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89