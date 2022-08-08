Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Couple arrested for recording videos sexually abusing their adopted children, police say

Detectives said Zachary Zulock and William Zulock face pending charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. (Source: WGCL)
By Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A couple in Georgia were arrested after detectives say they produced homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one adoptive child who lived in their home.

Detectives told WGCL that Zachary Zulock and William Zulock face pending charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation began when officials executed a search warrant at the home in Oxford on July 27 after receiving a tip about someone who “may have been downloading child sexual abuse material.”

Detectives said they collected evidence confirming the Zulocks, two adoptive fathers of a sibling pair living at the home, engaged in sexually abusive acts and recorded videos.

The children are now in custody and safe. The Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services is working on finding emergency protective placement of the two young children.

Officials did not provide further details. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Elsa and James Dutton (Isabel May and Tim McGraw), 1883
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
Motorcycle crash near Ave P and N Loop 289
Police identify man injured in Saturday motorcycle crash
Erica Torres, mother of three, graduated from Texas Tech University six years after Chancellor...
Mother of three graduates from Texas Tech, inspired by former Chancellor

Latest News

The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine
The sheriff's office marine patrol deputies in Pinellas County, Florida, free a shark caught in...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap
Renderings of Texas Tech Club's multi-million dollar renovation
Texas Tech Club multi-million dollar renovation nearing completion
FILE - Writer and historian David McCullough appears at his Martha's Vineyard home in West...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Man caught trying to break into same car twice in one morning, police say