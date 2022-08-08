Local Listings
Hit and miss storms and showers

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms and showers, off and on, will be scattered over the KCBD viewing area the next several days and nights. Many spots will receive rain. A few, downpours. A few, may miss out.

The above may sound familiar. On a daily basis, the forecast is not much different than any single recent day (or night). Each day at least a few spotty showers were possible. Each day there was a slight chance of rain.

Today through Thursday, however, widely scattered to scattered thunderstorms and showers are anticipated. This means somewhat better coverage, and a somewhat better chance of rain. Coverage is expected to remain hit and miss on any given day (or night).

Some of these storms may produce downpours. Some may produce brief strong wind gusts. Some storms may produce both.

Anticipate the potential for low visibility in heavy rain and blowing dust. Water may cover roadways. Drive to conditions.

Outside of the showers today through Thursday generally will be mostly cloudy.

Outside of showers our afternoons will be hot. Temperatures will peak in the 90s. Typical for August.

Outside of the storms and showers winds will be light. Brief wind gusts up to about 60 mph will be possible with some storms, mainly during the late afternoon and early evening.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

