KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jelly Bean, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 3-year-old pit bull/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half months.

Staff says she is goofy and loving. She is great with people and other dogs. Jelly Bean is up-to-date on her shots, spayed and is microchipped.

Sally has been at the shelter about a month and a half. Her adoptions fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.