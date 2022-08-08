Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jelly Bean, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 3-year-old pit bull/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half months.

Staff says she is goofy and loving. She is great with people and other dogs. Jelly Bean is up-to-date on her shots, spayed and is microchipped.

Sally has been at the shelter about a month and a half. Her adoptions fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Elsa and James Dutton (Isabel May and Tim McGraw), 1883
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
Erica Torres, mother of three, graduated from Texas Tech University six years after Chancellor...
Mother of three graduates from Texas Tech, inspired by former Chancellor
Lubbock ISD new teacher induction 2022
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Sally!
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally!
Meet Idaho! He's a 4-year-old pit/shepherd mix who's been at the shelter for four months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Idaho
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Idaho
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Idaho