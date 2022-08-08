Lubbock Code Enforcement in South Overton neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will be in the South Overton neighborhood on August 10, 2022, for a neighborhood deployment exercise.

The purpose of the exercise is to identify any code violations such as substandard housing, junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, and other zoning violations. The exercise boundary area will be University, Broadway, Avenue Q, and 19th Street.

A field office will be in operation in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church in the 2100 block of 13 street with Code Enforcement Inspectors available to field any questions and provide information regarding Code Enforcement activities. A roll-off container will also be available to dispose of bulky items.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by City of Lubbock Code Administration