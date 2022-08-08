Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock Code Enforcement in South Overton neighborhood

Lubbock Code Enforcement is conducting a neighborhood deployment exercise on Aug. 10
Lubbock Code Enforcement is conducting a neighborhood deployment exercise on Aug. 10(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will be in the South Overton neighborhood on August 10, 2022, for a neighborhood deployment exercise.

The purpose of the exercise is to identify any code violations such as substandard housing, junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, and other zoning violations. The exercise boundary area will be University, Broadway, Avenue Q, and 19th Street.

A field office will be in operation in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church in the 2100 block of 13 street with Code Enforcement Inspectors available to field any questions and provide information regarding Code Enforcement activities. A roll-off container will also be available to dispose of bulky items.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by City of Lubbock Code Administration

Most Read

East Lubbock shooting near 42nd Street and Avenue A
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Elsa and James Dutton (Isabel May and Tim McGraw), 1883
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
Motorcycle crash near Ave P and N Loop 289
Police identify man injured in Saturday motorcycle crash
Erica Torres, mother of three, graduated from Texas Tech University six years after Chancellor...
Mother of three graduates from Texas Tech, inspired by former Chancellor

Latest News

With the theme “rally together” and driven by social media, Texas Tech Day of Giving hopes to...
Texas Tech Day of Giving
With the approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting...
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go...
Los Hermanos Familia hosting free fishing and family event
Lubbock United Way Back-To-School Shop
Lubbock United Way providing school supplies for employees of nonprofits